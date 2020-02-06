New County Board Member Still Plans To Run For Mayor

Adam Boudouris of Greenville was appointed to the Bond County Board earlier this week.

In August of 2019, Boudouris announced he would be a candidate for mayor of Greenville.

So what’s his future?

Boudouris told WGEL he is still planning to run for mayor of Greenville. That election is in 2021.

He said he was asked if was interested in being on the Bond County Board and said yes. He will fill the position in District 5 that was recently vacated by the resignation of Democrat Howard Elmore.

That board position will be on the November ballot as a two-year term. Since it is too late for persons to file as candidates in the March primary, both county political parties will have until August 21 to pass resolutions to nominate candidates for the November general election.

Boudouris said being on the county board will give him experience on that level of government.

Upon joining the Bond County Board, he was selected as its vice-chairman. Boudouris has represented Bond County as a member of the Southern Illinois Tourism Board.