New Trial Date For Hickman

A new trial date has been scheduled in Bond County Circuit Court in the alleged murder case of James Andrew Hickman, age 29, of Greenville.

Hickman is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of his two-month old son on November 16, 2018.

The state alleges the defendant caused the death by shaking the baby at the Hickman residence in Greenville.

A preliminary hearing in the case was held on January 4, 2019. After a judge ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges, Hickman pled not guilty and demanded a jury trial.

A pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for March 26 with the trial set to begin the week of May 18.

The death of two-month old Evander Hickman occurred on November 16, 2018. His father has been in the Bond County jail since being arrested a few days after the death of the baby. Bond remains at $2 million cash.