Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic In Greenville

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to announce Scott Urch, MD, orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, now sees patients in Greenville. Dr. Urch’s Greenville office is located at 201 Healthcare Dr. in Greenville, Illinois.

As an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician, Dr. Urch specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions and injuries of the bones, muscles, joints and tendons both surgically and non-surgically. Board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Urch is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.

Dr. Urch earned his medical degree at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He performed a surgical internship and orthopedic residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dr. Urch also completed a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. In his free time, Dr. Urch enjoys spending time with his family, golf, music and sports.

For more information on a referral to Dr. Urch, please call 217-540-2350.

To learn more about Dr. Urch and other HSHS Medical Group specialists, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.