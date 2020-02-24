PTSD Walker In Highland

He is on a 6,000-mile walk across the United States and will be stopping in Highland Tuesday evening.

Army Veteran Stephen Meyers will present his story at 7 p.m. in Highland City Hall to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder.

He wants to facilitate education about PTSD, understanding of what PTSD sufferers may be experiencing, and hopefully encourage and inspire more veterans to seek treatment.

The event is open to the public with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.