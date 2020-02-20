Registration Open For 2020 Health Fair

Spring is just around the corner and so is one of Greenville’s biggest annual events, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair, taking place on March 13 from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville. Community members are able to register for the health fair online by visiting hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.

The Health Fair is open to the public, and the hospital advises people to sign up to reserve a time slot for their tests and screenings.

Registration is available online, which allows community members to reserve a time slot from the comfort of their home, as well as allowing people from neighboring communities to sign up without making the drive to Greenville to register.

Online registration is now open and will close March 11. Access the registration page by visiting hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Walk-ins will also be welcomed from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the event day, March 13.

At the event, there are many vendor booths and screenings available. The lab screenings offered have nominal costs to offset fees. These include:

A comprehensive health and blood screening, which includes chemistry testing, a complete blood count and more, costs just $45.

Additional testing that can be added on include:

The PSA or prostate screening (for Men Only) for $15.

Hemoglobin A1C test to detect or monitor diabetes for $10 or Vitamin D level for $15.

Health fair participants can expect their results to be mailed to their home within three weeks following the event.

Not only is HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair a potentially life-saving one, it’s also fun. The event will feature popular health booth exhibits, giveaways, and refreshments.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s 2020 Health Fair, call 618-690-3599, or visit hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.