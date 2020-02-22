Rhodes Arrested In Rural Butler

A wanted man in Montgomery County has been taken into custody.

On Friday, February 21, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received information that 42 year old Mackenzie Rhodes was at his residence in Rural Butler.

Rhodes was wanted for an active arrest warrant for an alleged theft of diesel fuel. Rhodes had also been found guilty at a recent jury trial for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance being methamphetamine. Law enforcement had been actively pursuing Rhodes with no success since February 5th.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rhodes’ residence and made contact with a female in the house via telephone. The Litchfield Police Department and Illinois State Police also assisted at the scene.

A Montgomery County deputy persuaded the female and another male to leave the residence at approximately 12:50 a.m. Both subjects confirmed that Rhodes was in the home and was refusing to exit. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler released his K-9, Flex, into the home which led to Rhodes surrendering to law enforcement.