Roxana Crash Victim Identified

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn announced late Monday morning that an autopsy is pending to aid in the death investigation of a fatal crash in South Roxana Sunday evening.

Nonn has identified the crash victim as Layla A. Williford-Mason, a six-year old female, from Wood River.

Layla was the right rear passenger of a 2004 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Illinois Route 111 Sunday just after 6 PM. The vehicle was driven by her father, 28 year old Frank J. Williford.

The Williford’s vehicle collided with a full size pickup truck drive by 29 year old Pavel Chernyavskiy, who was southbound on Route 111 and turning left onto eastbound Broadway.

Both drivers and an additional passenger in each vehicle were transported to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment.

Layla A. Williford-Mason was pronounced deceased at the accident scene at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The child was in a booster seat with a shoulder and lap belt present. Coroner Nonn says indications are that the child succumbed to internal injuries with the autopsy being performed to firmly prescribe a precise cause of death.

The incident is being investigated by South Roxana Police Department with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.