Seeking Turley Award Nominations

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 27th Annual Gerald Turley Award from now until March 20.

The recipient must have demonstrated personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation, and community leadership to promote the success of Greenville. Gerald Turley was a former mayor who was a big promoter of the city.

Nomination letters should include a detailed biography, including why the individual qualifies for the award.

They should be sent to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Post Office Box 283, Greenville 62246.

Those who have been nominated in the past, but not selected, may be nominated again.

The recipient of the Gerald Turley Memorial Award, created in 1994, is selected by a special Chamber committee. The award will be presented during a program in the spring.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 664-9271.