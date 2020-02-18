Shelbi McCray Named Gehrig Scholarship Winner

Shelbi McCray was officially presented this year’s Gehrig Scholarship last Friday during the annual meeting of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District.

District Executive Director Emily Hartmann introduced McCray to those attending the meeting.

“Shelbi is an outstanding agriculture student,” she said. “She’s currently enrolled in Kaskaskia College and plans to go on to SIU Carbondale to major in Animal Science and minor in Agribusiness. She is a State FFA Degree recipient, an American FFA Degree recipient, and I think you recognize her as being our current and reigning Miss Bond County.”

Recipients must be graduates of Mulberry Grove or Greenville high schools.

The $500 scholarship is named for the late Dr. Harold Gehrig, a veterinarian who was a director on the soil and water conservation board.

Attending last week’s announcement were Gehrig’s wife, Linda, and his daughter, Nancy Hanratty.

Shelbi McCray is the daughter of Crystal and Gerald McCray of rural Greenville. She graduated from Greenville High School in 2018.