Smithboro Fire Awards

The annual Smithboro Fire District appreciation dinner was held recently to recognize the efforts of firefighters and first responders during the past year.

Awards were presented to Seth Tischhauser as Most Improved and Firefighter of the Year, Jonathan Prater for Most Participation and Firefighter of the Year, Adam Cruthis as First Responder of the Year, Brandon Cooley as Rookie of the Year, and Hunter Neer as Cadet Firefighter of the Year.

Max Evans was guest speaker at the event.

For the 2019 year, Smithboro Fire District personnel responded to 72 alarms, obtained over 2,000 hours of training as a group, and participated in many activities throughout the county.

Anyone in the Smithboro District who is interested in joining the department should stop when they see cars outside of the fire house.