Special Olympics Carlyle Lake Polar Plunge & Donut Dash

Polar Plungers will brave the frigid water of Carlyle Lake, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge® will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. The Carlyle Lake Polar Plunge & Donut Dash will take place at Carlyle Lake Main Beach – 801 Lake Road, Carlyle, IL 62231. Registration is at 10:00 a.m.

All Polar Plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations. People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams.

To form a team, each member (minimum of five people to qualify) must raise a minimum of $100 in donations. Meeting these requirements will qualify plungers for team prizes.

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.

Over the past 21 years, more than 78,000 plungers have raised more than $22 million. Those ready to #beboldgetcold this winter are invited to join the conversation and share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Donut Dash: The Polar Donut Dash 5K will be held in conjunction with the Carlyle Polar Plunge. This is the only 5K around that not only tests your speed but your ability to eat donuts. Awards will be given to the top three individuals in each age category.

Participants can register for the Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com or by contacting Katy Gruen at 618-654-6680 or kgruen@soill.org.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised more than $56 million over 34 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 17,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership, and personal development. If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Special Olympics Illinois is the only entity in Illinois accredited by Special Olympics, Inc. and authorized by license to use the Polar Plunge® trademark and logo. Please feel free to contact Special Olympics Illinois at cwinston@soill.org with any questions.