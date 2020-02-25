Special Unit Two Board Meeting

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Family Resource Center on North Hena Street in Greenville.

On the agenda is a discussion and possible action to authorize the commitment of district funds for a school resource officer position, subject to approval of a grant and negotiated terms of a contract.

The board will once again discuss open enrollment for attendance centers. Listed under the topic is consideration of rescinding open enrollment and considering procedures to implement open enrollment with certain limitations or restrictions.

Board members will also discuss and possibly take action on filling a vacancy on the board. Two individuals from the Burgess Township area have expressed interest in the position.

Another agenda item is consideration of abating taxes levied for the year 2019 to pay debt service on certain outstanding bonds of the district.