Stuffy Sleepover Friday Night At Greenville Library

A special event will take place Friday at the Greenville Public Library.

Children are invited to bring a stuffed animal to a library sleepover, for the animals only.

Jo Keillor, library director, said the new program allows children to bring a stuffed animal for a sleepover. Animals should be dropped off between 3:30 and 4:30. Library staff will take photos of the activities their animals enjoy overnight and the kids can pick them up Saturday morning, along with a special treat.

Keillor reminded parents they may want to bring their child’s second-favorite stuffed animal, in case they decide they need their favorite one at home Friday.

There is no fee to participate.