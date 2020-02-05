Two Babies Born On Rare Eight-Digit Palindrome Day

Two’s are wild at the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese who are celebrating two special deliveries. Katie and Matthew Whitehead, of Alton IL, welcomed baby boy, Carter, and Abigail and Ryan Drake, of Carlyle, IL, welcomed baby boy, Leland into the world on a very rare date – February 2 which is the only eight-digit palindrome day of the century.

A palindrome is a sequence of numbers or letters that read the same forwards and backwards. The last eight-digit palindrome November 2, 2011 (11/02/2011).

To add to the fun of this special date, baby Carter was born in room 202, and coincidentally, both babies weighed in at 7lbs 14 oz.