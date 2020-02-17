Two Checks Presented To Core Community Program

Two special check ceremonies were held last week in Greenville to benefit the new Bond County Core Community Program.

Bradford National Bank has committed $30,000 over two years to the program. The City of Greenville has given $10,000 for the first year, as approved last month by the city council.

Bond County Core is a relational program, designed to assist those living in poverty with a goal of having a positive impact in their lives.

Bradford National Bank President Mike Ennen said the bank’s involvement is not just financial, but it plans to be fully engaged in the project, providing whatever services it can to ensure the overall success of the program.

Tom Morgan is involved with the fundraising campaign and said there are several ways the public can help. One is financial donations. They also need volunteers to help with meals and child care. There will also be logistical needs as the program gets underway.

Phase one of the program is a 20-week class. Phase two is connecting families with middle class community members and the last phase is relational with mentors staying with participants for up to five years.

More information is available by contacting Carl Brannon at the Greenville Free Methodist Church or Morgan at 618-593-6756. The program also has a social media presence on Facebook at Bond County Core Community.

Members of the group are available to make presentations.