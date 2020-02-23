Two Suspects From Collinsville Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Thefts

Early Friday morning, between midnight and 1 AM, an automobile was reported stolen from the 1,000 block of Reymond Avenue in Mills Township in Bond County. Another vehicle was found and was determined to have been stolen from Collinsville.

Later Friday afternoon, in the 4 PM hour, the vehicle stolen from Reymond Avenue was located in Hamel and a third vehicle was reported stolen from that area.

Two suspects from Collinsville, who were wanted on outstanding felony warrants, were apprehended when they returned to Collinsville. The individuals have not been identified, but they are currently being held in the Madison County Jail on pending charges.

County authorities told WGEL they will be seeking charges for the alleged criminal activity in Bond County as well.