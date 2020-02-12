Two Vehicle Crash In Madison County

By
WGEL
-

Illinois State Police report a two vehicle crash Wednesday, February 12, on I-55 in Madison County.

Just before 7 AM Wednesday, traffic had slowed due to an earlier crash. 33 year old Elizabeth A. McMahon, of Hamel, was northbound on I-55 at the 33 mile marker and crashed into a vehicle in front of her.

She was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a one year old male, was taken via ambulance to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck refused treatment.

