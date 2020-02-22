Unit 2 Board Action On Contracts & Salaries

At its February meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education took action on contracts and salaries for its superintendent and administrators.

Wes Olson is in his fifth year as district superintendent. The board extended his contract by one year to June 30, 2024.

The superintendent’s salary for next year will be $134,448.17, an increase of two percent.

With benefits, the district will pay $166,241.40 for the superintendent’s position.

Eight administrators had their contracts extended through June 30 of 2023. The average salary increase, considering any step movement on the scale, was three percent.

The employees and their new base salary, starting in fiscal year 2021, are Eric Swingler, Greenville Elementary School principal at $97,009.65; Gary Brauns, Greenville Junior High principal at $95,284.80; Kara Harris, high school principal at $99,295.02; David Weller, assistant high school principal at $84,074.90; Jason Rakers, Pocahontas principal at $79,705.46; Amy Jackson, Sorento principal at $83,356.44; Meg File, technology and grant administrator at $86,122.80; and Scott Pasley, special education administrator at $97,957.20.

The district also pays benefits for the administrators.

The board also granted two and one-half percent raises for non-certified, non-union staff members. Their pay increase covers only the fiscal 2021 year. The majority of them are paid by the hour.