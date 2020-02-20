Unit 2 Board Personnel Action

Many personnel matters were addressed by the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education Tuesday night.

The retirement of Patrice White, as infant toddler specialist parent educator, was accepted, effective May 31.

Chance Vohlken resigned as high school boys’ soccer head coach, effective immediately, and Lee Coakley was hired as the high school boy’s head track coach for the upcoming spring season.

Sam Langel was hired as the vocational mid-day bus driver for 1.25 hours per day. At the request of High School Special Education Paraprofessional Toni Wylde, her hours were reduced 11.5 hours per week.

Amanda O’Regan was granted a leave of absence as high school volleyball coach for the 2020-2021 school year. Other Unit 2 staff members given leaves of absence were Kari Massa and Jessica Ronat.

The board rehired high school athletic coaches for the spring seasons. They included Todd Hutchinson and Mark Jurgena in baseball, Jordie File in girl’s track, Carl Brannon in boy’s tennis, Chris Swift and Kelsey Groves in girls’ soccer, and Steve Dannaman and Amber Helige in softball.

Approved as high school volunteer coaches this spring were Marissa Swift, Jose Fernandez and Tommy Simpson in girls’ soccer, Troy Micnheimer, Jason Pierce and Ali Warchol in softball; Sean Courty in boy’s tennis, Tyler Hutchinson in baseball, and Dave Holden and Adam Haston in track.