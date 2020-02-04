Unit 2 School Board Opening

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school district has a vacancy on its board of education.

Aristede Ephron has resigned as a board member. Superintendent Wes Olson said the resignation occurred after it was learned there had been an error in the appointment of him by the board. The issue was the law regarding the number of board members from any one township.

The vacancy must be filled by anyone residing in Burgess Township, 4N Range 4W.

A candidate must be at least 18 years of age, be a registered voter and must have lived in the district for at least a year.

Those interested in the position must provide a letter of interest to Dr. Wes Olson, superintendent, via email to elaesch@bccu2.org or deliver it by hand to the unit office at 1004 Savannah Way in Greenville, no later than 12 p.m. on Monday, February 10.