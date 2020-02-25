Variety Of Action By Unit One School Board

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board held its February meeting last week.

The board of education issued working cash bonds during its February meeting.

The bonds total $233,300. Superintendent Stephen Phillips advised the money will be used for upcoming building improvements and there will be no increase of taxes.

The board also approved the first of three steps to issue general obligation school bonds in the amount of $880,000. It will eventually be repaid using the facility sales tax the district already receives. The money will also be used for building projects.

The board set the date for graduation exercises.

The junior high program will be Saturday May 16 at 11 a.m. with high school graduation the same date at 2 p.m.

Both will be in the high school gym.

The school board has purchased a new sound system for that gym. The cost is $6,600 from Barcom Security of Swansea. Superintendent Phillips said there are some donations that will be coming to apply to the cost.

Kate Rosado has been hired as a third grade teacher in the Mulberry Grove Elementary School, beginning next school year.

According to Phillips, the third grade class is small this year, but another teacher will be needed for next year’s third grade class.

Unit 1 has approved another year of agreements with four alternative school programs.

The board approved a proposal for a three-year review regarding asbestos rules compliance.

Glass and Scheffett of Centralia was re-hired to conduct the district audit. The superintendent said the cost is $300 higher than this past year, but the audit in the future will require more work by the auditor.

No changes were made in the district’s bullying policy. The board re-approved it, as is.