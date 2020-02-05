Wanted By Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department

By
WGEL
-
Mackenzie R. Rhodes

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating Mackenzie R. Rhodes, age 42, of Butler. Rhodes is wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly stealing between $500 and $10,000 worth of diesel fuel.

Rhodes also was recently found guilty by a jury in Montgomery County for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Rhodes is pending sentencing for those crimes.

If you have any information that would help locate Rhodes, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $10,000.00 reward.

