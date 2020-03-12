2020 Car Show Details Announced

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council approved money from the tourism fund on three requests. The tourism committee recommended the action.

The annual Greenville Graffiti Car Show is Saturday June 20, and this year’s event will include a sports figure and evening music.

The council approved the Chamber of Commerce’s request for $7,000.

Andy Van Slyke, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1983 through 1986 then also wore the Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Philadelphia uniforms, will be at the car show from noon to 2 p.m., greeting fans and signing free autographs.

The car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration from 9 to noon. Awards will be presented at 3:30.

The day is being extended with music.

Silver Bullet, a Bob Seger tribute band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. The band played a couple of years ago at the Bond County Fourth Fest.

A local band will perform before Silver Bullet from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.