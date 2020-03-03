2020 Leap Day Baby At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese

The Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is leaping with joy. Melissa and Dustin Kibler of Beckemeyer, IL, welcomed a new baby girl into the world on a date that only occurs every four years – February 29.

With the calendar year being 365 days and the solar year (the time it takes the Earth to orbit the sun) being 365.24219 days, the extra day was added to every fourth year as a corrective measure.

Baby Ryker Jo weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was19 inches long. Mom and baby are doing wonderfully.

Since 2000, only eight babies have been born at St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese on a leap day – baby Ryker Jo makes nine.