Accepting Sewn Non-Clinical Face Masks

As potential shortages of masks and other personal protective equipment are being reported in the news, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland has received several messages from members of the community inquiring whether St. Joseph’s Highland will accept homemade, sewn cloth masks.

There are several ways the community can help with the efforts against COVID-19. Those include staying home, practicing good hand hygiene, giving blood if possible, making a donation, or consider making masks for non-clinicians.

St. Joseph’s Hospital will accept cloth face masks to help with the national shortage during the COVID-19 outbreak. To be clear, currently St. Joseph’s has sufficient supply of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for clinicians and continues to follow CDC guidance for the safety of patients and staff.

If you or someone you know is able, please consider sewing face masks for St. Joseph’s Hospital. These masks will be used in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For those who wish to make masks, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital has established criteria that must be followed. For precise directions and videos on making masks with elastic straps or with cotton straps where no elastic is needed, visit stjosephshighland.org/covid-donate. Donated masks must also be bundled in no more than 25 increments in a sealed zip-close bag.

Volunteers should follow the state’s Stay Home Order and should not leave their homes to purchase supplies but please consider donating if you already have supplies at home.

Starting on Wednesday, March 25, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will accept these donations at the hospital’s Shipping/Receiving Dock behind the hospital Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please do not bring masks into the main/public entrances of the hospital.

St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Manager of Philanthropy Lisa Smith shared, “We are grateful for the community’s support and willingness to help during these unprecedented times. It is another demonstration of the compassionate and servant hearts of our area residents.”

If you are interested in making a donation of other PPE items, such as N95 masks, goggles, face shields, and gowns, please contact Lisa Smith at 618-651-2590 to schedule an appointment for delivery.

For more information, visit HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s website at stjosephshighland.org/covid-donate or Lisa at Lisa.Smith@hshs.org.