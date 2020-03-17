Additional Court Adjustments Announced

Due to the coronavirus situation, additional adjustments for Bond County Circuit Court have been announced by Judge Chris Bauer.

Bauer said court activity will be on a restricted schedule through the month of March. The court will be open, but only for emergency matters. Routine cases, such as civil cases, evictions, foreclosures, etc., will be continued for at least 30 days. Beginning April 1, the regular schedule will go back into effect, however, Bauer said it is likely the policy will be reviewed and possibly extended between now and then.

Restrictions are in place to limit individuals entering any courthouse in Illinois, based on whether they have recently visited specific countries, if they have the virus or have been in contact with someone with COVID-10, or they feel sick.

The Bond County Probation Department has also implemented procedures to minimize in-person contact.

Those with questions can call the circuit clerk’s office at 664-3208.