Adjusted Hours & Services For Local Businesses

Several local businesses have adjusted their hours and/or services to accommodate restrictions associated with the Coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to support these local businesses and organizations as you are able in the safe and helpful manner detailed by the CDC and State of Illinois.

Kahuna’s Burgers & More

Drive-thru, curbside pickup, and delivery in Greenville. To order: 664-9002 or KahunasBurgers.com.

Shakerag Pub In Mulberry Grove

Carryout and walk-up window orders from 11 AM to 9 PM. Breakfast carryout Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 AM. To order: 326-7900.

The Keyes Restaurant & Lounge In Keyesport

Curbside service from 3 to 8 PM Tuesday-Sunday.

Huddle House In Greenville & Vandalia

Delivery and curbside pickup. To order: 664-2255 or 283-2255.

Embers Wood Fired Pizza

Delivery and curbside pickup. To order: 283-2625.

Denny’s In Vandalia

Open daily for carryout orders from 7-10 PM. To order: 283-9880 or Denny’s.com.

The Bank Of Hillsboro

Branch lobbies closed. Operating via drive-up until further notice. For customers in need of a face-to-face meeting, contact your local branch. For more visit BankHillsboro.com.

Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377

Canteen closed

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

Offering Delivery & Curbside pickup as well as no-contact deliver. 664-3344.

McDonald’s In Greenville, Carlyle, Highland & Troy

Drive Thru and Curb Side Pick up available. Take-out orders will be available Friday. Customers may come inside and order to go.

Capri IGA

Capri IGA is providing seniors and at-risk customers a time to shop during a less crowded time. IGA requests that everyone respect the dedicated hours of 9 to 10 AM to better enable social distancing for seniors and at-risk customers. The special daily hour will go into effect Wednesday, March 18.

Dairy Queen

Drive-thru open as normal

Watson’s Drug Store

Regular Hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Drive thru remains open, deliveries free in Greenville. 664-3600

Midland States Bank

Drive-thru only until further notice.

The Corner Café

Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Offering curbside pick-up. 618-319-3819

Creekside Community Brew

Open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Offering curbside pick-up. 664-9575.

Mario’s Pizza

Closed until further notice.

LuBob’s

Operating with normal hours, offering curbside pick-up or front-door delivery. 664-0060

Rocket Bowls

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Offering delivery and curbside pick-up. 636-222-1352.

NAPA Auto Parts

Offering delivery to customers.

Globe Theatre

Closed until further notice.

Greenville Family Dentistry

Closed until March 31.

Bond County Realtors

Offering online rent payments. Visit their Facebook page for more.

The FNB Community Bank

All locations will close lobbies Wednesday, March 18. Drive-ups and ATMs will remain open. If you need a loan officer, new account representative, or access to a safe deposit, call 283-1141 to schedule an appointment.

Nuby’s

Call in orders will be accepted from 11 AM to 7:30 PM most nights. For details: 669-2737.

Jo’s Java

Temporary hours are M-F 7AM-12PM & Sat 8AM-12PM. Carry Out and Curbside service is available. Call 664.9454.

Bradford National Bank

Normal, over the counter transactions will be drive-thru access only. Lobby access will be granted to those who need to open a new account, manage a certificate of deposit, access their safe deposit box, or sign documents related to a loan. Call your local branch.