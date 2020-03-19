Adjustments To County Transit Program

Bond County Transit is still in operation, but has limited its vehicles on the road.

Executive Director Jill Ohnesorge said transit personnel are sanitizing their vehicles and also recognize that people are staying home more often, which is recommended. She also pointed out there has been a considerable decrease in ridership, leading to a decrease in transit vehicle being run at one time. Ohnesorge asks riders to be patient during the current coronavirus situation.

Bond County Transit can be contacted at 664-9844.