Bond County Sheriff Announces 19 Drug Arrests

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, in which he announced the arrests of 19 alleged drug offenders since the beginning of the year.

Leitschuh said, “I would like to share with all Bond County residents that our office continues the fight against narcotics plaguing our communities throughout Bond County.”

The sheriff thanked all Bond County deputies and State’s Attorney Dora Mann for their continued efforts related to narcotics investigations in Bond County.

He said, “The Bond County Sheriff’s Department along with S/A Mann remains committed to fighting the narcotics problem affecting our county.”

Those arrested and charged since January 1 include:

Theresia M Peek- Alleged Unlawful possession of Meth & Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe.

Robert D. Temple – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Steve R. Swain – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Willard M. Fletcher – Alleged Unlawful Possession with the intent to deliver Cocaine & Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Matthew W. Campbell – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Darion C. Wilson – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Cocaine.

Brandon S. Duncan – Alleged Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Ecstasy more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams & Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Michael E. Fudge – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Anthony T. Willis – Alleged Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams.

Amanda L. Whiteley – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Eric S. Price- Unlawful – Alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ronni R. Krummel – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Christopher J. Runge – Alleged Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

Kortney R. Matthews – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Sergio R. Salter – Alleged Aggravated Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams & Unlawful Use of A Weapon Armed Habitual Criminal.

Zachory A. Tharp – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine & Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe.

Jeffery B. Adams – Alleged Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Vickie M. Holbrook – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine & Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringe.

Ryan M. Elam – Alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver

Leitschuh also reported the Bond County Sheriff Department is in the initial stages of working with a representative of the Gateway Foundation, an organization that has received a grant through the state of Illinois for a program that brings addiction counselors into the Bond County Jail. The representative, Clint Hamel, would reportedly offer help in the jail and options after release.

Leitschuh said his office is excited about the possibility of the program coming to Bond County with it bringing possible solutions to the drug problem.