Per the governor’s most recent order, effective immediately until end of business on April 7th, the Bond & Fayette County Farm Bureau will be closed to the public. Manager Katie Cayo said the situation will reassessed at that time.

Members wishing to pay dues can do so by visiting MyIFB.org. With questions, call 664-3100 and leave a message. Messages will be checked and office personnel will get back to you. In an case of an emergency, call 780-4487.