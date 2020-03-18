Greenville Says “No” To Cannabis Businesses

A non-binding referendum, with two questions about recreational cannabis, was before Greenville residents in Tuesday’s primary election.

Results revealed the majority of those voting were against the city allowing cannabis dispensaries and other cannabis related businesses in Greenville.

The city council will have to make a decision on those issues and is not required to follow the vote results.

The first question asked if the city should allow cannabis dispensaries. 593 said no and 398 voted yes.

On the question if the city should allow other cannabis facilities, the vote was 571 against it and 420 in favor.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvas.