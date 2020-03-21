CEO Donates To Eden’s Glory

In an effort to give back to their local community, each year, the Bond County CEO program sets aside 10% of the profit from their class business to be used for philanthropic purposes.

This year, the class chose Eden’s Glory as a recipient of these funds. They presented a check to Eden’s Glory representatives recently.

Annie Schomaker, co-founder and co-executive director of Eden’s Glory (pictured above accepting the check from CEO members), told WGEL, “I was blown away by the creativity and entrepreneurial approach of these young minds! Their generosity to choose Eden’s Glory is truly making a difference in the lives of the survivors we serve! I hope we can have some of these students as board members, interns or staff soon! What a gift it is to see hope in the midst of such brokenness and chaos around us.”