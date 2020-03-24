Churches Turn To Internet To Share Message

Sunday was unusual for churches throughout the nation, as most had their doors closed due to the COVID-19 situation,

Many of the churches served parishioners through the Internet.

One of those was the First Christian Church in Greenville, which offered its regular church service via You Tube and also presented Sunday School opportunities to those of all ages.

Pastor Tyson Graber admitted it was different to give a sermon with no one there. He said there were two people in the balcony while he delivered the message and it took a while to get going. He said he envisioned people listening and responding. He said the church staff received more encouragement from church members following that service than any he’d been a part of before.

Click below to hear his comments:

Graber said this past Sunday was a very important day for churches throughout the nation. “I believe yesterday was a pinnacle for the message of God to get out to the world,” he said. He noted that social media traffic was slowed and hindered Sunday between 9 to 11 AM Eastern Time, due to churches going online. He said this option would not have been available a few years ago.

Click below for more:

For those who were unable to access the service last Sunday, DVDs of it are being offered. Graber said the online services will continue until they can be held in the church building again.