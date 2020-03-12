City Cannabis Vote In Tuesday Primary

Tuesday’s primary ballot for Greenville residents has a non-binding referendum regarding recreational cannabis.

The city council placed the two-question referendum before citizens to seek their opinion. They ask if cannabis related businesses should be allowed to open in Greenville.

City Manager Dave Willey talked about the items listed in the referendum, noting the state has several new licenses for cannabis business. The first is a dispensary, which is where you go to buy cannabis products on a retail basis. Non-retail businesses associated with cannabis include craft grower, which grows less cannabis than a full scale grower; an infuser, which takes cannabis and infuses it into other products, such as edibles; processors, which take raw plants and make it smokeable or turn it into CBD oil; and transporters, which are trucking companies that ship cannabis.

The city council will eventually have to make a decision regarding cannabis businesses. Once again, the council is not mandated to follow the results of this referendum.

Voters who do not want to declare a party in the primary election can request a non-partisan ballot, allowing them to vote only on the city referendum.

You must be a Greenville resident to vote on the questions.