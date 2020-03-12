City & KPD Meet To Talk Rec Center

The Greenville City Council and Kingsbury Park District Board held a joint meeting Tuesday evening with the topic being an indoor recreational center.

The park district is planning to seek a state grant to construct a center, with a few outdoor playing fields.

Also attending the meeting were representatives from HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Bond County Unit 2 and Greenville University.

During his opening comments, Mayor Alan Gaffner said his goal is to explore a better “together” approach and what that might look like as far as services and opportunities for revenue development.

Click below to hear more:

Park Board President Scott Crothers also spoke, noting that he was interested in hearing what types of interests and resources the city and park district could each bring to the project. He said his main goal is to see a center be a great asset to the community as a whole, regardless of how it’s accomplished.

Click below to hear his comments:

The proposal by the park district does not include an indoor pool, but does have a gymnasium.

The major discussion at Tuesday’s meeting quickly turned to offering aquatics. The park district has already taken a public survey about what people would like to see in a center. The group was told that while it was not an option to check on the survey, 90 people wrote-in their desire for an indoor pool.

The hospital, school district and university representatives said the pool would be attractive to them and they could possibly partner with the park district for its use.

There were also comments made that more gymnasium space is needed in the community.

The park district purchased a little over seven acres, east of Greenville Bowl, for a possible recreation center site. Greenville city Manager Dave Willey said another site could possibly be north of the Glenwood to Vine street.

At the end of the one-hour meeting, Crothers said more discussions were needed, possibly creating a group to address the aquatics piece.

The park board and council went into executive session to discuss real estate, then adjourned the meeting.