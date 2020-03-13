City Road Tax Vote Tuesday

Tuesday is primary election day and Greenville residents will be deciding on a proposal to increase a half-cent sales tax to one cent, per $1 spent.

The city has been using the half-cent sales tax to improve roads, placing asphalt on many of them, and for other infrastructure improvements.

City Manager Dave Willey said the topic of streets is frequently brought up to city officials by residents. He told WGEL it’s important for residents to understand the issue comes down to simple arithmetic. He said about twice as many streets get done with one cent sales tax as with half-cent sales tax. He said asphalt streets last far longer, depending on traffic. He said several streets in Greenville could last a very long time with asphalt and curb and gutter.

Voters who do not want to declare a political party can request a non-partisan ballot, allowing them to vote only on the city referendum. You must be a Greenville resident to vote on the question.