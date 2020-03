By a slim margin, Greenville voters turned down a proposal Tuesday to increase a sales tax used for road and infrastructure improvements.

There were 23 more “no” votes than “yes” votes.

The final totals were 480 in favor of the increase and 503 against.

The proposition asked citizens if they wanted to increase the sales tax from one-half cent to one cent per $1 spent.

The one-half cent sales tax remains in effect.

All vote totals are unofficial until the canvas.