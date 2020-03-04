City Survey Update

The City of Greenville and its residents are creeping closer to the goal.

The city is having residents complete one-page income surveys, which will be used in the quest for a water plant grant and other grants.

It has been announced that 68.7 % of the water users have filled out and submitted a survey. The goal is no less than 75%.

Surveys are still being accepted and city staff members are now going door-to-door to residences where the survey has not been completed. Residents still receive a $10 credit on their utility bill or a $10 bankcard for completing the survey.

The City of Greenville plans to seek a federal grant for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

In February, the city offered residents a “second chance” promotion to entice them to submit surveys. A 50-inch television was given away, and the winner was Brianna Westfall.

Water users can turn in completed surveys at the municipal building. Survey forms are still available there. For more information call the city at 664-1644.