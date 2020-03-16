Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Adjusts For Coronavirus

Due to the continued risk of Covid-19, Clinton County Sheriff Doug Maue has ordered several changes to policy and procedures in his office.

Deputies will no longer respond to non-emergency calls for service. Instead, a deputy will call the complainant and discuss the issue. Deputies will continue to respond to all emergency calls.

Deputies may be wearing gloves, practicing social distancing and rejecting handshakes. Maue asks residents to not take offense to these practices, noting the importance of law enforcement officers to remain healthy.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will remain open, however, Maue asks the public to call in with any issues, rather than visiting in person.

Changes will be in effect until further notice.