Corps Of Engineers Closures In Illinois

Due to the shelter-in-place order in effect in Illinois, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District campgrounds and most comfort stations located in Illinois have closed until further notice.

The impacted Illinois USACE projects include Lake Shelbyville, Carlyle Lake, Rend Lake, and the Kaskaskia Navigation Project.

The state-issued shelter-in-place order may affect the ability for USACE project staff, contractors, and volunteers to properly clean and disinfect comfort stations among other public safety concerns.

Lake Shelbyville, Carlyle Lake, and the Kaskaskia Navigation Project day use and lake access areas including boat launches, fishing piers, and viewing areas will remain open. Keeping these areas open will be determined on a Project-specific, case-by-case basis which may cause specific areas of the USACE controlled public areas to close.

At Rend Lake, the South Marcum and Dam West boat ramps, the Dam West and Spillway Day Use Areas and outlying access areas will remain open. In addition portions of the Rend Lake bike trail, not effected by flooding, will remain open.

The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures, but must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These measures, triggered by the shelter-in-place order, allow the USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services uninterrupted during this challenging time.

Additional information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as possible. Follow us on Facebook for any new announcements or news regarding the public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation.