Corps Of Engineers Preventative COVID-19 Closures

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) St. Louis District will close all visitor centers, museums, beaches and project offices to the public beginning tomorrow while day use areas and boat ramps will remain open and available.

USACE campgrounds that are currently open will honor active reservations through Thursday March 19th. Any individuals with reservations on or before Thursday, March 19th will be able to camp for the entirety of their reservation. First-come, first-serve campsites will not be available after Thursday, March 19th.

Further, reservations scheduled between 20 March and 3 April are cancelled. Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov). Unopened USACE campgrounds will have an indefinite delay in their previously advertised seasonal openings. All other events, including USACE-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, lock-and-dam tours and site visits scheduled from 17 March through 3 April are now cancelled.

The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures. The USACE must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These preventative moves allow the USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services uninterrupted at this time.

Additional information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to USACE Project Areas will be announced as soon as possible.