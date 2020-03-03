Council Sells Real Estate

During a brief special meeting, Monday evening, the Greenville City Council sold land in the Howard Wolff Industrial Park for a new business to come to the city.

The council sold 9.71 acres to Wade Sales and Service of Breese, a propane gas supplier that has been in business for 65 years.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said after all property transaction costs are covered, the city will have $91,845 from the land sale.

Wade’s property will be on the north side of the overpass, near the intersection of Andrews Industrial Drive and the road to the Massa Milling plant. The company will have propane storage tanks on the site.