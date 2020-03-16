County Board Chairman On Coronavirus

With the coronavirus situation facing everyone, Bond County Board Chairman Wes Pourchot said the board will discuss the issue at a Thursday morning meeting.

Pourchot said he wanted to keep citizens relaxed and calm. He said we need to help take care of older people and urged those who are sick to stay at home.

County department heads will all be in attendance at the meeting Thursday. Pourchot said they will try to limit staff, who will still be paid since it’s in the budget.

Thursday’s meeting is at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.