COVID-19 Case In Clinton County

The Clinton County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health announced over the weekend a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, within Clinton County. The patient is a female in her 60’s. She is not a resident of Clinton County, but is staying in the area. She has not had any international travel.

She is currently on voluntary quarantine at the home and is reportedly extremely cooperative. All of her close contacts have been identified, isolated, and are being monitored by the Clinton County Health Department staff.

The Clinton County Health Department encourages all residents to follow CDC guidance, as well as social distancing, and other recommendations by the Governor. Officials urge residents to use community mitigation strategies that are proven to work, including handwashing, good respiratory hygiene, staying home if you’re ill, social distancing of 6 feet from others, and limiting gatherings.