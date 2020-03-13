DeMoulin Museum Postponing Celebration

The DeMoulin Museum has postponed its 10th Anniversary celebration due to the health concerns created by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and influenza outbreak.

This includes the March 19 reception for current employees, the March 20 banquet, and the March 21 cookout at the museum.

In a statement, the museum board said after much discussion, they reached the difficult decision based on current information and in anticipation of what may occur in the next week. There were also cancellations by several of those planning to participate in the celebration. The DeMoulin Museum wants to ensure that all those attending the festivities can do so safely with no concerns.

All of the 10th Anniversary events will be rescheduled, and tickets purchased for the banquet will be honored on the new date, which will be announced later.

Those with questions may call the DeMoulin Museum at (618) 664-4115 or email goatmuseum@gmail.com.