Deputies Arrest Three With Cannabis, Gun & Masks

Early Monday morning – just after midnight – a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on IL Rt. 161 near Monken Road due to a vehicle missing a front license plate. The vehicle was occupied by a 25 year old driver and two passengers – one 16, the other 18. The deputy learned there were warrants for some of the vehicle’s occupants. Upon searching the vehicle the deputy reportedly found a small amount of suspected cannabis, a loaded handgun, and two ski masks.

The three individuals, who have not yet been identified, were arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail. It is still unclear what the three men, from the Carbondale, Murphysboro, and Marion areas, intended to do with the gun and masks.

Clinton County Sheriff Doug Maue reminds citizens to remain vigilant, report any suspicious or criminal activity, and lock your vehicles.