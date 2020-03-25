Farm Bureau Collecting PPE

The Bond County Farm Bureau is participating in the F.A.R.M. For Health program.

If you have new/unused masks or other PPE (personal protective equipment…i.e. gloves, face shields, etc.), you are asked to drop them by the Bond County Farm Bureau office. There is a drop box just inside the northwest entry door of the Farm Bureau Building, located at 925 E. Harris Ave. in Greenville.

When you have made a drop, please text Farm Bureau Manager Katie Cayo at 618-780-4487 so the items can be distributed to healthcare workers and first responders in need.

You are asked to only donate items you already have – do not make a trip to purchase items. Also, only make the donations if you feel well and that your trip is essential.