Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police report a fatal traffic crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

According to police, at 3:55 PM Monday, a Porsche, driven by Jorian Clarke, age 62, of St. Louis, had stopped in the left lane of northbound Interstate 55, 7 miles north of Litchfield, due to a wheel that was in the lane of travel from a prior incident. A Chevy Equinox, driven by 74 year old Richard S. Jaeger from Wisconsin, struck the Porsche from behind and then struck the left side of a tractor trailer that was parked on right shoulder. The truck was driven by 49 year old Richard Dowlarr, of Springfield, IL.

The passenger in the Chevrolet, 82 year old robin L. Francis, of Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The drivers of all three vehicles sustained injuries in the crash.