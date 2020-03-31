February Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has issued his activity report for February.

During the month, he received 50 complaints about animals, 28 from county residents and the rest from Greenville.

15 dogs and 13 cats were impounded with 8 dogs and one cat released to their owners. Hess released two dogs to the bond County Humane Society and one dog was released to another no-kill shelter.

There were 11 cats and two dogs euthanized.

Hess received two reports of persons being bitten by animals.