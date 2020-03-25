Federal Census Has Local Importance

The United States is conducting a census this year,

Mail from the U.S. Census Bureau has been sent to residents. Persons can respond online, by phone or by mail.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said it is important that citizens respond. He said topics range from Congressional districts to more municipally-related matters. MFT funds, for instance, are apportioned based on population count. Grant applications can be determined based on information contained in the census.

Mayor Alan Gaffner urges residents to make sure senior citizens are counted. He urged residents to assist seniors with the census if they need help and reassure them that it is legitimate.

The final day to respond was originally set at July 31, but due to the coronavirus, it is now August 14.

At this time, the Census Bureau plans to have representatives go door-to-door, beginning May 28, and visit those who have yet to respond.